Regina Maria Frigate joins Standing NATO Maritime Group operating in Black Sea

The Frigate Regina Maria, pennant number F-222, from the Maritime Fleet structures was integrated, on Monday, in the Standing NATO Maritime Group (SNMG-2), which is operating in the Black Sea in the coming three weeks, a press release of the General Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN) shows.

According to the quoted source, the complement on the F-222, numbering 222 sailors, will execute naval, aerial and anti-submarine surveillance missions, together with the crews of the frigates BGS Drazki (Bulgaria), HMCS Fredericton (Canada), ITS Virginio Fasan (Italy), and TCG Salihreis (Turkey) and exercises of maritime interdiction, logistic transport, as well as medical search, rescue and evacuation, in view of increasing interoperability in conducting military actions between allies.The Romanian Naval Forces participate in the mission to ensure the safety of the Alliance, in accordance with the commitments assumed towards partners, contributing with two warships integrated in standing maritime groups of NATO, the minelayer Vice-Admiral Constantin Balescu, the flagship of the SNMCMG-2 (Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group), which is operating in the Mediterranean Sea, and the F-222, carrying a Puma Naval helicopter, integrated in SNMG-2 (Standing NATO Maritime Group).Before leaving for the international mission, prevention measures against the COVID-19 were taken and protection materials were ensured for the personnel in accordance to procedures in force, in order to maintain the battle readiness of the ship and the personnel on board the Regina Maria frigate.AGERPRES