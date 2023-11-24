REPER co-chair on former Health Minister Mihaila: She is an honest professional

Former Health Minister Ioana Mihaila is a dedicated, honest professional, REPER Party co-chair, MEP Ramona Strugariu said on Friday in connection with the investigation initiated by the anti-corruption watchdog into the procurement of Covid vaccines.

"Justice must do its job and investigate. There is no shred of a doubt here, this goes for any individual of a state, whether an official or a common citizen, the law applies equally to everyone. Ioana Mihaila is an honest professional. That's how I know her, that's how we worked together. I am perfectly confident that she will provide the law enforcement authorities with all the necessary information to clarify this case," Strugariu said in a statement, agerpres reports.

According to the REPER politician, "what is important to know is that none of the Health ministers in the Citu government - Ioana Mihaila or Vlad Voiculescu - had anything to do with establishing the price, the amount or suppliers of the Covid vaccines."

"All these elements had been decided by the European Commission on behalf of all the member states, based on preliminary estimates, amid an unprecedented crisis and in a huge transnational effort against the clock to save millions of lives. We didn't know which the winning vaccine would be. The European Commission itself ordered 10 times more doses than the EU population, over 4 billion shots, in order to secure stocks and make sure that we have enough of those that prove effective," the MEP explained.The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) announced having submitted to the Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice the report on a case, for the President of Romania and the Senate to approve the next step for the prosecution of three persons for abuse of office in connection with the purchase of Covid vaccines.According to judicial sources, the three are former Liberal Prime Minister Florin Citu and former Health ministers Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihaila.