Requests from quarter of Bucharest schools to go online due to COVID-19

The Bucharest City School Inspectorate has received 100 requests from educational units to suspend activity with physical presence, which represents nearly one quarter of Bucharest's schools, announced, on Tuesday evening, interim Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu.

"From the discussions that I had yesterday and today with the county school inspectorates it came out that they must be approved [requests to move online - e.n.]. When there is this sentiment of fear they must be approved, because otherwise, surely if the parents are afraid enough to not send children to school, there's no point to not approve these requests at the level of the inspectorate," said the interim Education Minister.