Researchers, entrepreneurs, students to create innovative projects at Laser Valley Innovation Bootcamp

Researchers, entrepreneurs and students will create "possible new innovative projects" or make progress with the development of existing initiatives at the Laser Valley Innovation Bootcamp, which will take place from Thursday to Saturday in the town of Magurele in Ilfov county, according to a press release from Ilfov County Council (CJ) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

Laser Valley Innovation Bootcamp aims to facilitate the connection of some of the most important researchers from national research and development institutes with startup founders and students passionate about entrepreneurship.

Participants will work alongside researchers from national research and development institutes, such as the "Horia Hulubei" National Institute for Research and Development in Physics and Nuclear Engineering, the National Institute for Research and Development in Laser, Plasma and Radiation Physics, the National Institute for Research and Development in Materials Physics, the National Institute for Research and Development in Earth Physics, the National Institute for Research and Development in Microtechnology and the National Institute for Research and Development in Optoelectronics.

In addition to researchers, the teams will include some of the most relevant local entrepreneurs in the technology area, as well as students passionate about innovation from Politehnica University of Bucharest, the University of Bucharest, the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies, EA - The Entrepreneurship Academy and more. The bootcamp will be attended by many representatives of the Romanian academic and business environment.

The main directions for the initiatives developed during the event are: health, education, environment (including energy, climate), public services (including activities of national research and development institutes), cultural heritage and recreation.

Laser Valley Innovation Bootcamp is an initiative of the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitisation, carried out with the support of the Magurele Science Park Association, Ora de Stiut and Launch Community.