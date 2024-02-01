Residential building permits in Romania, down 5.2pct in December 2023 (statistics)

The number of residential building permits in Romania decreased by 5.2% in December 2023 y-o-y, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the official statistics, the total usable area for the same type of construction in the last month of 2023 decreased by 5.7%, y-o-y.

The decrease in the number of residential building permits (-141 permits) is reflected in the following development regions: Sud-Est (-104 permits), Nord-Vest (-94), Sud-Muntenia (-72) and Centru (-6). On the other hand, increases were recorded in: Bucharest-Ilfov (+54 permits), Sud-Vest Oltenia (+53), Vest (+18) and Nord-East (+10).

December 2023 non-residential building permits were down -17.7% y-o-y, but there was an 11.6% increase in the total usable area.

On this construction segment, there were the following developments: there were increases in the regions Nord-Vest (+75,593 sq m), Sud-Muntenia (+15,197 sq.m), Nord-Est (+11,804 sq.m), Vest (+10,781 sq.m) and Centru (3,227 sq.m). Conversely, decreases were reported in Sud-Vest Oltenia (-29,685 sq.m), Sud-Est (-23,833 sq.m) and Bucharest-Ilfov (-19,998 sq.m).

On a monthly basis, residential building permits in December 2023 went down 5.6%, but the usable area, at 786,693 sqm, was up 24.3%. As many as 69.3% of the total permits were issued for the countryside.

The decrease is obvious in the following development regions: Sud-Est (-87 permits), Sud-Muntenia (-68), Centru (-58) and Nord-Vest (-52). At the same time, increases were reported in Sud-Vest Oltenia (+54 permits), Nord-Est (+38), Bucharest-Ilfov (+14) and Vest (+9).

On a monthly basis, non-residential building permits in December 2023 were down 11.6% to 465 building for a total usable area of 413,657 sq.m (-13.1%).

In December 2023, there was also a monthly decrease in the usable area under non-residential building permits (-62,435 sq.m), most notably in Sud-Vest Oltenia ( -175,857 sq.m), Centru (-37,926), Nord-Est (-21,605), Bucharest-Ilfov (-16,213) and Vest (-1,468). Conversely, increases were reported in: Sud-Muntenia (+108,661 sq.m), Nord-Vest (+75,824) and Sud-Est (+6,149).