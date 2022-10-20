Right Force Deputies challenge with Constitutional Court package of justice laws

The independent MPs, members of the Forta Dreptei [Right Force - editor's note] party, are challenging, on Thursday, with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), the package of the three justice laws, non-affiliated Deputy Antonel Tanase informs, told Agerpres.

The approach is a common one with the MPs of the USR (Save Romania Union) group, said Antonel Tanase, in a press statement held at Parliament.

"We, the right-wing parliamentarians, members of the Right Force, have decided that, together with our colleagues from the USR, we will file a constitutionality challenge on the package of justice laws. Basically, the current government is trying, through this mechanism of vitiation, basically, to adopt this package quickly and deceive thus the European Commission in relation to its recommendations on the judiciary. Instead of getting closer to the lifting of the CVM, we are basically using these laws to try to cover up and move away from this desire for the independence of the judiciary," argued the Deputy.

He exemplified that, through the laws of justice, "political mechanisms for appointing the chiefs prosecutors are still preserved."

"Another element is the diminution of the role of the CSM (Supreme Council of Magistrates) plenary, by dividing it into two smaller CSMs. By the fact that the National Institute of Magistracy, a scientific and professional body, is removed from the management of magistrates' careers, it is again an element that shows us that politicization is desired and the creation of subjective mechanisms for the appointment and promotion of magistrates. The fact that many provisions are, if you will, controversial in this package, made us take this decision and collaborate on this challenge together with our colleagues from USR," added Antonel Tanase.