Robert Glinta, national champion 50 m backstroke, in short course

Robert Glinta

Swimmer Robert Glinta (CS Dinamo Bucharest) won the 50 m backstroke, with a time of 23 sec 47/100, on Thursday, at the National Short Course Swimming Championships (25 meters) in Miercurea Ciuc.

Glinta was followed in the rankings by Andrei Mircea Anghel (CSM Bucharest), 23 sec 86/100, and by Catalin Paul Ungur (CS Universitatea Cluj), 23 sec 97/100.

Emil Dancanet (CSU Politehnica Timisoara) won the 100 m breaststroke in 01 min 01 sec 41/100, according to the website of the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation.

