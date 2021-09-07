Roman: Parliament's Speakers cannot propose calendar of no-confidence motion; motion does not exist if no calendar

Liberal Florin Roman, vice-speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, declared on Tuesday that the request of the speakers of the two Chambers, Ludovic Orban and Anca Dragu, to communicate to the Government the no-confidence motion "has no regulatory and statutory coverage", mentioning that, as long as there was no quorum at the meeting of the reunited Standing Bureaus, they cannot propose a calendar of the motion and, without a calendar, it cannot be debated.

Roman said that, following this step, as vice-speaker of the PNL, he will present in the meeting of the party's National Political Bureau the parliamentary strategy for the next period, proposing to negotiate with all parliamentary colleagues to "defend the Government".

Asked if at Wednesday's meeting of the PNL leadership there is a possibility of Ludovic Orban being replaced from the leadership of the Chamber, Roman said: "I do not know what my colleagues will establish, but I am also a member of this BPN, as party vice-chair. What I can tell you is that I am interested in the way we act as a political party, following the steps announced by the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, so I am thinking about the parliamentary strategy", Agerpres informs.

He reiterated that Florin Citu has the full support of PNL's National Standing Bureau (BPN) as prime minister.

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, announced on Tuesday, after the sitting of the joint Standing Bureaus was suspended again due to the lack of a quorum, that he will communicate the motion of no-confidence to the Executive, mentioning that the debate schedule is mandatory, according to the Constitution.

The no-confidence motion is presented in the sitting meeting of the two Chambers within 5 days from the date of submission. The debate on the motion takes place 3 days after the date when it was presented in the joint sitting of the two Chambers.