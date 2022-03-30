Romania can become main bridge between UAE and Eastern Europe, minister of Economy says

Romania can become the main bridge in commercial relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the region of Eastern Europe, the Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, said during the 8th edition of World Government Summit, as well as during the closing festivities of "Expo 2020 Dubai", where he is participating during the period of March 28-31, 2022.

"The economy in 2022 works in a complex and continuous change, from digital transformation to the pandemic's impact and the urgency of offering a more inclusive and resilient society, until the vital need of preserving limited resources and to protect the environment. The leaders must offer short, medium and long term solutions, that are also durable," Minister Florin Spataru declared, during the World Government Summit (WGS), according to a press release sent by the Ministry of Economy.

"The 2030 agenda is a project focused on people, meant to not leave anyone behind. People are the main factor for sustainability. In this context, we need to rethink the development strategies of leadership in order to respond to the changing context," Minister Florin Spataru specified.

The Minister of Economy also met with the CEO of Dubai Ports World, Abdulla Bin Damithan.

"I was impressed by the sincerity and openness with which the debate was tackled by the DP World representatives. We went through a steep, solid discussion about Romania's collaboration and Dubai Ports World, which will be intermediated with the support of the Ministry of Economy. Romania needs to position itself as a hub for cargo shipping for Europe's Eastern region, given the opening to the Black Sea, as well as navigable connections between the EU and the East. There is a demand, we must come up with an attractive offer, especially based on serious business principles," Spataru also said.

During WGS, the Minister of Economy also had a discussion with his Emirate counterpart, Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri, about the economic potential of our country and especially about the openness with which Romania wants to address future collaboration projects with other European states, but also outside the community space.

During the work visit in Dubai, the Romanian dignitary visited Romania's pavilion at Expo 2020, where he was greeted by the general commissioner of the Romanian Section, Ferdinand Nagy.

Minister Spataru congratulated the scheduled events for economic and commercial promotion developed throughout the 6 months of the world exhibition and highlighted the importance of these actions in consolidating bilateral economic relations and intensifying commercial exchange between Romania and the United Arab Emirates, Agerpres informs.