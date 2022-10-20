 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania-Croatia Business Forum, on anniversary of 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two states

CCIR
Camera de Comert si Industrie a Romaniei CCIR

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bucharest, together with Lifestyle Check IN from Split, is organizing the Romania-Croatia Business Forum on Thursday, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two states, told Agerpres.

In the official session of the Forum, Iuliu Stocklosa, president of the CCIB, and Maria Kapitanovic, ambassador of the Republic of Croatia to Romania, will deliver speeches.

The event will be attended by officials, public authorities, businesspersons and economic operators from various fields of activity, interested in the development of investments or business partnerships in the Romanian economy, as well as Romanian businesspeople who wish to develop projects in Croatia.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.