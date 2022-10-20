Romania-Croatia Business Forum, on anniversary of 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two states

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bucharest, together with Lifestyle Check IN from Split, is organizing the Romania-Croatia Business Forum on Thursday, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two states, told Agerpres.

In the official session of the Forum, Iuliu Stocklosa, president of the CCIB, and Maria Kapitanovic, ambassador of the Republic of Croatia to Romania, will deliver speeches.

The event will be attended by officials, public authorities, businesspersons and economic operators from various fields of activity, interested in the development of investments or business partnerships in the Romanian economy, as well as Romanian businesspeople who wish to develop projects in Croatia.