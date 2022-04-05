Romania declares 10 Russian Embassy officials personae non gratae

Romania has decided to declare personae non gratae 10 people working with the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest because their activities and actions have been found to violate the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the information was communicated to the Russian side on Tuesday, when Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu summoned Russian ambassador in Bucharest Valery Kuzmin.

MAE said it reiterated Romania's firm condemnation of the crimes committed in Bucha and in other parts of Ukraine that are blamed on Russia, Agerpres informs.