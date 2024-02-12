Subscription modal logo Premium

Romania has received EUR 22.846 bn from the Cohesion Policy 2014-2020 allocation

Romania has received EUR 22.846 billion from the Cohesion policy 2014-2020 allocation and has reached an absorption rate of 95 percent, the minister for European Investment and Projects, Adrian Caciu, announced on Monday.

"Romania has so far received EUR 22.846 billion of the final allocation of EUR 24.071 billion received under the Cohesion Policy in the 2014-2020 financial year, thus reaching an absorption rate of 95 percent of the final allocation," the minister wrote on his Facebook page, Agerpres reports.

He added that the European Commission is analysing expenditure reimbursement requests amounting to an additional EUR 879.1 million, representing expense declarations submitted in January and February 2024.

