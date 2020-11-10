Romania hosting high-level BSEC conference

The Department for Sustainable Development of the Romanian Government is holding today a high-level summit of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC), according to AGERPRES.

The conference is designed to intensify regional collaboration for the implementation of sustainable development goals under the auspices of the BSEC Chairmanship-in-Office.The objective of the virtual event is to create a unique platform for discussions for the exchange of good practices between government coordinators involved in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda in the Black Sea region, as well as other actors directly or indirectly involved in implementing sustainable development goals, aiming for valuable synergies.Representatives from more than 12 countries will be keynote speakers in three roundtable discussions on sustainable transport and connectivity in amidst COVID-19, Environment and Green Energy, Sustainable Economic Development and Competitiveness.The event is attended by Emil Constantinescu, former president of Romania; Mircea Fechet, minister of the environment, waters and forestry; Antonel Tanase, secretary general of the Romanian government; Laszlo Borbely, state adviser and coordinator of the Department for Sustainable Development; Alexandra Maria Boche, state adviser with the Presidential Administration; Iulia Raluca Matei, senior official with the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; professor Jeffrey Sachs, director of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, member on the UN Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development and SDG advocate.The event is also attended by Olga Algayerova, executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe; Michael B. Christides, Secretary-General, BSEC Permanent International Secretariat; Professor Eden Mamut, secretary general of the Black Sea Universities Network - BSUN."This year, Romania holds the Chairmanship-in-Office of BSEC (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020). The motto of the 6th Romanian presidency "Bridging Shores through Enhancing Cohesion" illustrates Romania's belief that the prerequisite for future consolidation of the BSEC should be built around cohesion, interconnectivity and dialogue. In this context, holding a major international event reaffirms Romania's continued commitment as a regional centre in promoting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as a way of boosting economic co-operation and the promotion of stability and prosperity in a region with a great potential for development."