Romania intends to become cohesion factor at member states' level, during Presidency of Council of EU

Romania's Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu presented in Brussels the approach lines of Romania's Presidency to the Council of the European Union, highlighting that our country intends to become a cohesion factor at the EU's level, informs the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Negrescu met on Tuesday, during the second part of the working visit he paid in Brussels, with Vice-President of the European Commission for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic and with the European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager.During talks, the Minister-delegate reiterated the efforts made by the Romanian Government during the preparation process and evoked the lines of approach of Romania's Presidency of the Council of the EU, from the perspective of its goal to place the citizen at the core of the European decision-making process.Victor Negrescu and Maros Sefcovic had an exchange of opinions concerning the current files at the level of the European Union with regard to energy."Romania's Presidency of the Council of the EU will pursue the demarches made by previous presidencies and envisages priority topics in the energy sector and the future of the Energy Union implementation and the development of the European energy infrastructure. We will act, during the 6 months of mandate, as an impartial mediator and we intend to become a cohesion factor at the level of the EU," Victor Negrescu pointed out.Discussions with Margrethe Vestager focused on aspects concerning the strengthening of the dialogue with the European Commission in the field of competition, the Minister-delegate highlighting that the implementation of the strategy for a single market at European level represents an interest topic for Romania's Presidency of the Council of the EU."Enforcing rules in relation to competition must be carried out in an actual, unitary way, at the level of the EU, and national competition authorities, through specific actions and with adequate tools, can contribute in creating a genuine single market. With this in mind, our message will be focused, in all six months of the mandate, on the need for economic, social and territorial convergence, with the purpose of enhancing the EU's competitiveness," Negrescu explained.Romania will hold, 1 January to 30 June 2019, the Presidency of the Council of the European Union