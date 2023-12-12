Romania is a top partner in terms of investments, trade, Kazakh deputy prime minister says

Romania represents a "top partner" of Kazakhstan in terms of investments and trade, the minister of Foreign Affairs of this country, deputy prime minister Murat Nurtleu, declared on Tuesday, during a press statement held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters.

According to him, the discussions with the minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, were "significant" and "substantial", practical steps being identified in order to strengthen relations in the political, economic, scientific and cultural fields.

"Our countries have developed a very good tradition of mutual support, as well as effective collaboration within the UN and within the OECD. When it comes to the European Union, we look forward to continuing our joint work in implementing the objectives we have and which are included in the extended partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU and the European strategy for the South Caucasus. We are committed to expanding the Kazakh-Romanian partnership. (...) Today, Romania is one of the top investment and trade partners in Kazakhstan - fifth in the EU and number 12 globally," he said.

Murat Nurtleu specified that, in the last ten months, bilateral trade increased by 9.5% and exceeded 2.3 billion dollars, under the conditions in which 97% of commercial exchanges concern oil refineries. Exports of goods to Romania represented 500 million dollars.

"Goods such as nuclear energy, chemical products, food products, mechanical engineering and construction have a very high potential. In addition, we offer the Romanian business community opportunities for transit and logistics and technological and material modernization in Kazakhstan," the minister said.

Imports from Kazakhstan to Romania reached 37% of the consumption of Romanian refineries.

"We are committed to maintaining this level, as strategic and investment partners. Exports from Kazakhstan represent 10% of Romania's imports in terms of energy and we thus contribute to the energy security, not only of Europe, but also of Romania," he stated.

"We will focus on transport and other areas, especially we want to work together on the Trans-Caspian transport road, also known as the median corridor to the Caspian Sea. (...) We want to integrate our logistics and infrastructure to serve the interests of Kazakhstan and Romania. Our seaport and the port of Constanta are the best examples of such cooperation. We expect the 17th meeting of the inter-governmental committee in Bucharest to give even more impetus to the implementation of many promising projects," he stated.