Romania National Day/Iohannis: Romanians need tangible, immediate progress to increase well-being, living standards

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romanians need the most tangible and immediate progress to increase their well-being and standards of living and urged the government to use all available tools in that regard, told Agerpres.

"In the years to come, we still have a lot to do to build a truly prosperous, resilient country and a firm voice in an ever-changing world. Citizens naturally have high expectations from the political class, more so now in this difficult period. We are already on a path full of changes, reforms, efforts to modernise the state, institutions, public services and infrastructure. It is a long-term process, which I see as irreversible, but Romanians need the most tangible and immediate progress to increase their well-being and living standards. Romania has sufficient funds available under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and other European programmes, to produce the necessary changes, and I am urging the administrations to use all available instruments," Iohannis told a National Day reception at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He said that Romania is currently a pillar of security in a geopolitical area marked by uncertainty and a stable country that has made significant progress , including consistent reforms in the area of justice.

"This reality is also recognised by the European Commission, which has greenlighted the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism for Romania being lifted. It is a new indisputable proof that Romania is developing rapidly and it is a strong member of the greater European family," added Iohannis.

Among the attendees at the reception were Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Cabinet members, acting chair of the Senate Alina Gorghiu, Christian Orthodox Church Patriarch Daniel, and former President of Romania Emil Constantinescu.