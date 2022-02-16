Romania numbers 9,680 beneficiaries of special pensions, in Jan 2022

The number of beneficiaries of special pensions reached 9,680, in January 2022, most of them, 4,468 respectively, benefiting from pensions under Law No. 303/2004 on the status of prosecutors and judges, according to data centralized by the National House for Public Pensions (CNPP).

The highest average special pension, amounting to 20,207 lei, out of which 18,820 lei were paid from the state budget and 4,079 lei from the state social insurance budget, was recorded among the same beneficiaries under Law No. 303/2004.

According to CNPP, benefiting from the Law No. 216/2015 regarding the granting of the special pension to the members of the Romanian Diplomatic and Consular Corps were a number of 787 persons, in January 2022. The average pension in this case was 5,767 lei, of which 2,839 lei were borne by the state budget.

Regarding the beneficiaries of the Law No. 215/2015 modifying and supplementing Law No. 7/2006 on the status of parliamentary civil servants, their number was 746 persons, the average pension amounting to 4,908 lei (2,556 lei paid from the state budget).

According to the National House for Public Pensions, the Law No. 83/2015 supplementing Law No. 223/2007 on the status of professional civil aviation personnel in civil aviation in Romania benefited 1,394 retirees, and the average pension amounted to 11,355 lei, of which 7,538 lei are supported from the state budget.

Special pensions for beneficiaries from the Court of Accounts were granted to a number of 573 people, the average pension being worth 8,441 lei, of which 3,397 lei the are paid from the state budget.

Also, benefiting from the Law No. 130/2015, which supplements the Law No. 567/2004 on the status of specialized auxiliary staff of courts and prosecutor's offices, are 1,712 retirees, the average pension being in their case 4,901 lei, of which 2,507 lei are paid from the state budget, Agerpres informs.