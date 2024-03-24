Romania remains Rep. of Moldova's closest partner and friend says PNL's Ciuca

For the well-being of citizens, the Republic of Moldova and Romania must remain on the common European path, said chairman of the National Liberal party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca in Chisinau, showing there must be more talk about the danger of extremism, "whose vectors spread false promises".

Nicolae Ciuca met on Saturday in Chisinau with members of the PNL Diaspora Republic of Moldova, Agerpres informs.

''For the well-being of our citizens, the Republic of Moldova and Romania must remain on our common European path. The advantages of joining the European Union are clear in our case - the minimum wage in Romania is almost 10 times higher today, and the pension point is almost 4 times higher. And these are just a few examples. Polls show that more and more Moldovans understand these benefits, and this election year is crucial for our countries. We need to become increasingly more aware and talk more about the danger of extremism, whose vectors spread empty promises, when all they can bring is chaos and division. We must limit their rise and impact and keep our European path," Ciuca said, according to a post on his Facebook page.

Romania remains the Republic of Moldova's closest partner and friend, the PNL leader said, giving assurances that "We will stand by them unconditionally".

PNL leader Nicolae Ciuca, together with Rares Bogdan, first PNL vice-president and PNL Diaspora leader, and Teodor Stolojan, former PNL chair, met in Chisinau with members and supporters of PNL Diaspora Republic of Moldova, an organisation led by Adrian Dupu.