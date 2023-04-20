Romania reports 45,164 cases of acute respiratory infections, April 10-16 2023

The number of acute respiratory infection cases - clinical flu, acute upper respiratory tract infections and pneumonia - in Romania for the week April 10-16 is standing at 45,164, down 40.1% from the previous week, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported on Thursday.

The extra variation as against an average of 51,979 cases in the same weeks of five pre-pandemic seasons (2015-2019) was 13.1%. The number of cases reported in the same week of the last epidemic season (2019 - 2020) was 26,501. The lower number of respiratory infections is explained by a downward trend characteristic of the end of the season and by lower reports during the Easter.

Between January April 10 and 16, 779 cases of clinical flu were reported nationwide as against 1,444 cases in the previous week.

Most of the clinical flu cases were reported in Bucharest City (115) and in the counties of Cluj (65) and Constanta (60).

In the same period, 84 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza were reported (3 of the AH1 virus, 41 of the influenza A virus and 40 of the influenza B virus).

According to INSP, 96 confirmed influenza deaths were reported, including 59 from the influenza virus A (H1) (including one with SARS-CoV-2 and RSV co-infection), 13 from influenza virus A (H3) (including one with SARS-CoV-2co-infection), 23 from influenza virus A, non-subtyped (including three with SARS-CoV-2 co-infection), and one from influenza virus B.

As of April 16, 2023, 1,485,144 people in Romania from at-risk groups were vaccinated against influenza using serum distributed by the Ministry of Health. AGERPRES