Romania - Republic of Korea, commitment for defense cooperation agreement

The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, received, on Wednesday, a delegation of the Parliament and the Administration of the Defense Procurement Program from the Republic of Korea, led by Lee Hun-Seung, member of the National Assembly and chairman of the National Defense Committee.

The main topics on the agenda included the stage of the development of military cooperation relations between Romania and the Republic of Korea, in the context of the signing of a new Letter of Intent, a document through which the milestones of concluding a cooperation framework agreement were established, according to a press release from MApN.

"The Strategic Partnership between the two states provides the foundation for building a strong cooperation in all fields. We are optimistic about the potential offered by the recent signing of the Letter of Intent for the purpose of strengthening bilateral cooperation, a document that confirms the mutual commitment to conclude an agreement on cooperation in the field of defense. The conclusion of this agreement will allow the identification of areas of common interest and, subsequently, the development of bilateral military relations along these lines," Minister Tilvar said.

Furthermore, the two high officials analyzed the international security situation and the perspectives of strengthening cooperation within the North Atlantic Alliance, from the outlook of the status of the Republic of Korea as a global partner, as well as within the United Nations Organization.AGERPRES