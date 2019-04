Romania scores several victories at 2019 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships' first day in Budapest

The Romanian athletes have scored several victories on Sunday in the first day of the 2019 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest.

Romania lined up nine athletes: Daniela Dodean Monteiro (women's single, women's doubles), Adina Diaconu (women's single, women's double), Elizabeta Samara (women's single, women's double, double mixed), Irina Ciobanu (women's single), Bernadette Szocs (women's single, women's double, double mixed), Rares Sipos (men's single, men's double), Hunor Szocs (men's single), Ovidiu Ionescu (men's single, men's double, double mixed), Cristian Pletea (men's single, men's double, double mixed).Sipos scored two victories at women's single, and the pair of Samara/Pletea made it at double mixed, according to the Romanian Table Tennis Federation (FRTT) website.Results:women's single:Group 12Daniela Dodean Monteiro - Mariam Imanova (Azerbaijan) 4-0 (11-2, 11-5, 11-6, 11-3)Group 19Irina Ciobanu - Chiara Morri (San Marino) 4-0 (11-2, 11-1, 11-1, 11-4)Group 41Adina Diaconu - Iva Dimitrievska (North Macedonia) 4-0 (11-2, 11-1, 11-4, 11-2)men's single:Group 3Hunor Szocs - Owen Cathcart (Ireland) 4-0 (12-10, 11-5, 12-10, 7-6, 11-7)Group 39Cristian Pletea - Ibrahim Mohammad Ansari (Azerbaijan) 4-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-3, 11-2)Group 77Rares Sipos - Ibrahima Diaw (Senegal) 4-3 (11-1, 11-7, 11-13, 7-11, 11-7, 7-11, 15-13)Rares Sipos - Ingi Darvis Rodriguez (Island) 4-0 (11-2, 11-1, 11-1, 11-4)double mixed:preliminary round 1Eliza Samara/Cristian Pletea - Aleksandr Smirnov/Reelica Hanson (Estonia) 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-6)preliminary round 2Eliza Samara/Cristian Pletea - Rajko Gomers/Kim Vermaas (The Netherlands) 3-1 (11-8, 7-11, 11-9, 11-4)