Romania, shocked by outrageous attacks in Sri Lanka

Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) has sent a message saying it was "shocked" by recent attacks in Sri Lanka.


"We are shocked by the outrageous attacks in Sri Lanka! Our deepest condolences to the people of Sri Lanka! Romania's thoughts and prayers go to the victims," reads the message posted on MAE's Twitter page.

The death toll of the series of explosions at churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka has risen to 158, including 35 foreigners, France's AFP news agency reports, citing a source with the local police.

