Romania starts Rugby European Championship 2022 against Russia

The Romanian team will debut on Saturday in the 2022 edition of Rugby Europe Championship, against Russia, in Bucharest, on the Arch of Triumph National Stadium, at 14:30, Agerpres reports.

The match, which also counts towards qualification to the 2023 World Cop, has as a stake the Kiseleff Cup, played for by the two nations for the first time last year, when Russia won, according to the website of the Romanian Rugby Federation.The "Oaks" have finished second the 2021 edition of Rugby Europe Championship, with three victories and two defeats, which brought 14 points. The 2021 and 2022 editions of the competition, cumulated, will offer direct qualification to the 2023 World Cup for the two best ranked teams, while the third will join a re-qualification round.Russia finished fifth the previous season, with two victories and three defeats, gathering nine points.