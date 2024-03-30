Romania switches to summer time on the night between Saturday and Sunday, with 3.00 to become 4.00 am.

Thus, the official time of Romania goes from GMT+2 to GMT+3, the summer time being applied until the last Sunday of October.

In Romania, summer time is correlated with the summer time practiced in the states of the European Union.

The official summer time to which our country switches on Saturday to Sunday night was introduced in Romania for the first time in 1932. Until 1939, it worked every year between the first Sunday of April, 12.00 am and the first Sunday of October, 1.00 am. (local time). Between 1941 and 1979, summer time was no longer used.