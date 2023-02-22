Romania to contribute 400,000 euros toward co-funding OSCE projects for Ukraine, Moldova

The Romanian government on Wednesday approved 200,000 euros being contributed toward co-funding projects of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) designed to support Ukraine, and 200,000 euros toward a similar end for OSCE projects for Moldova, told Agerpres.

The funds provides are Romania's voluntary financial contributions to OSCE projects.

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has exacerbated many of the dysfunctionalities of the organisation in recent years, making the executive structures of the OSCE work this year without an approved budget. Also, due to the lack of consensus at the level of the participating states, the presence of the OSCE on the ground in Ukraine have successively terminated their mandate and so voluntary funding from the participating states has gained much greater significance allowing the continuation of the activity of OSCE institutions and missions on the ground in key areas. At the same time, amidst Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, Moldova is the neighbouring state that is most affected by the refugee crisis and is facing a series of economic challenges, related to energy security and cooperation between the two banks of the Dniester," according to the Romanian government.

The OSCE projectsfor Moldova and Ukraine are focused on reducing the impact of the war on the civilian population and supporting the reconstruction/modernisation process.