Romania to provide Ecuador power grid modernisation consultancy

Romania will provide Ecuador consultancy on the modernisation of the power grid under a programme that continues dialogue on this subject, as well as the subsequent technical stages, according to a press statement released by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) on Wednesday.

CCIR Chairman Mihai Daraban on Tuesday had a series of working meetings with officials of the central authorities of Ecuador: Vice-President Ecuador's Parliament Eckenner Reader Recalde Alava, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade within the Ministry of Production, Outside Trade, Investment and Fisheries, Homero Larrea.The two working meetings were organised as a result of the interest shown by Ecuadorian officials in getting the business communities of the two countries involved in joint projects, according to the discussions held the day before at a Romania-Ecuador Business Forum."From the discussions with the officials of the Ecuadorian central authorities, concrete opportunities emerged regarding the involvement of CCIR, as well as of the Romanian business community, in providing consultancy for the development of two strategic economic areas for Ecuador, namely: the power grid and the transport industry. As regards the modernisation of the Ecuadorian power grid, we have set out a programme for further dialogue, as well as further technical steps. We have very good specialists in this field, some of them being part of the Romanian delegation that organised the Romania-Ecuador Business Forum yesterday, March 4, and I am convinced that they will find the optimal solutions so that the blackouts in the Ecuadorian power grid do not occur anymore. These are important steps that CCIR, together with leaders of the business community, takes to internationalise Romanian business and to reconquer Latin American markets," said CCIR Chairman Daraban.