Romania, very valuable ally, and NATO is prepared to defend it, says Jens Stoltenberg

Romania is a very valuable ally and NATO is prepared to defend Romania, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg told a joint press conference held on Wednesday after the meeting with the Prime Minister of the Romanian government. Nicolae Ciuca, visiting Brussels.

You are the host of one of the new NATO battle groups in the Black Sea region. You provide an example in terms of defence spending. And Romania hosts a key NATO Ballistic Missile Defence site. I also welcome the diplomatic efforts you are making to strengthen NATO, including by hosting a meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Bucharest next month, said the head of the North Atlantic Alliance.

As regards Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, Stoltenberg stated in the joint press conference that Russian President Vladimir Putin is failing on the battlefield and is responding with more indiscriminate attacks on Ukrainian cities, against civilians and critical infrastructure and with a dangerous nuclear rhetoric. Moreover, Stoltenberg added, Russia's accusation that Ukraine is preparing a "dirty bomb" is "obviously false".

Stoltenberg went on to say that NATO will not be intimidated or discouraged from supporting Ukraine's right to self-defence as long as necessary.

We are strengthening NATO's presence from the Black Sea to the Baltic Sea. Fighter jets from Canada help maintain the security of the region's airspace, and thousands of French, Dutch, Belgian and American soldiers are in Romania to deter aggression. These developments send a clear message: NATO is ready to defend Romania. And all the other allies, emphasized the head of the North Atlantic Alliance.AGERPRES