Romania wins four medals at European Archery Field Championships in Porec

Romania won four medals at the European Archery Field Championships in Porec (Croatia), concluded on Sunday, two of which were gold, one silver and one bronze, all in juniors, according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, agerpres reports.

The women's junior team, composed of Andreea Albu, Beatrice Miklos, Elena Topliceanu, became the European champion, with the archers coached by Viorel Habian defeating the teams from Italy and Great Britain in the final rankings.

Beatrice Miklos won the junior gold in the recurve archery event, after a final dominated against the Slovenian Metka Obljubek, while the bronze went to the Croatian Tihana Kovacic.In the same competition, Madalina Amaistroaie, participant in the Tokyo Olympics, finished on the 5th place.The silver medal was brought by Mario Timpu at the junior recurve arch, being defeated in the final by the Czech Frantisek Hermanek. The bronze was won by the Italian Matteo Balsamo.Elena Topliceanu won the bronze medal in barebow arch, finishing the competition after the Italian Eleonora Meloni and Kathryn Morton (Great Britain).With this record (2-1-1), Romania ranked 5th in the nations' rankings. Italy was in first place (13-6-7), Sweden was in second place (2-5-4), Great Britain was in third place (2-3-1), and Slovenia was in fourth place. (2-2-5).