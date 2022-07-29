Romania wins four medals, two silver and two bronze, at EYOF 2022, in Banska Bystrica

Romanian athletes have won another 4 medals, 2 silver and 2 bronze, on Thursday, during the XVI-th edition of the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF2022), which takes place in Banska Bystrica (Slovakia).

Two medals were won for track, silver and bronze, according to the Romanian Sports and Olympics Committee (COSR). During the 400m female hurdle, Stefania Alexandra Uta won silver, timed at 59 sec, 65/100, and Maria Denisa Capota took the bronze in the 400m female event, timed at 55 sec 33/100.

Another silver medal was won by Romania in swimming, in the 4x100m mixed relay event (Darius Stefan Coman, Alexandru Constantinescu, Eva Maria Paraschiv, Aissia Claudia Prisecariu), timed at 4 min 00 sec 72/100. It is worth mentioning that the young Romanian swimmers were handed the medals by Mihai Covaliu, COSR chairman.

Aisisia Claudia Prisecariu qualified in the 100m backstroke finals, fourth fastest qualifier (1:03:82), and Stefan Mihalache is the first reserve in the 200m freestyle finals (1:54:20).

Another bronze medal was won in Judo, through Rares Stefan Arsenie, who won against Czech Frantisek Lhotzky in the finals for the 3-5 places, in the 90 kg male category.

Tennis will also bring medals for Romania, after Gabriel Ghetu and Eva Maria Ionescu qualified in the mixed doubles finals event. During the quarter finals, the two won by 6-2, 6-4, in front of Slovenian Paolo Angeli / Nala Kovacic, and during the semifinals dispatched Polish Antonina Czajka / Alan Wazny with 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

During the women's singles, Eva Maria Ionescu qualified in the semifinals after 6-3, 6-2 against Marina Gatell Pelaez (Spain).

After four days of events, Romania occupies 19th place in the medal ranking, with one gold, four silver and three bronze. The gold medal was won by the women's artistic gymnastics team (Amalia Puflea, Amalia Ghigoarta and Sabrina Maneca Voinea), the silver medals were grabbed by Amalia Puflea (artistic gymnastics - all around), Aissia Claudia Prisecariu (swimming - 200m backstroke), Stefania Alexandra Uta (track - 400m hurdles) and swimming, through the 4x100m mixed relay (Darius Stefan Coman, Alexandru Constantinescu, Eva Maria Paraschiv, Aissia Claudia Prisecariu) and the bronze medals were won by Ana Maria Visan (track - discus throw), Maria Denisa Capota (track - 400m) and Rares Stefan Arsenie (judo - 90kg category).

Romania is represented during EYOF 2022 Banska Bystrica by 92 athletes, in 8 disciplines: track, swimming, cycling, gymnastics, judo, volleyball, handball and tennis.

At the last EYOF summer event, which took place in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2019, Romania won no less than 19 medals: 4 gold, 10 silver and 5 bronze.AGERPRES