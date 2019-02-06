Romania2019.eu/ Ambassador Ionita: Romania's presidency of EU Council to have visibility in Republic of Moldova too

This year with Romania exercising the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half, a series of events will be organised in Chisinau, too, on Wednesday said the Romanian ambassador to the Republic of Moldova Daniel Ionita, during a broadcast at Radio Chisinau.

These actions and events "are meant to make visible European norms, values in the Republic of Moldova and reposition the Republic of Moldova in this broader institutional architecture, and I'm referring to the Eastern Partnership, a successful tool," the diplomat asserted.Ambassador Daniel Ionita also mentioned that the manifestations dedicated to the Centennial will further on in 2019, too stressing that it is about cultural events, in particular which "are meant to bring to surface a real history, because we believe that once this history is fully recognised, we have a chance of a better future."At the same broadcast, the Romanian dignitary found that the relationship between the Republic of Moldova and Romania are special."Through all that we do here, we wish to keep up the European path of the Republic of Moldova. (...) We are not here to give lessons to anybody, we are here to help, to ease the dialogue, to promote and strengthen the special relationship between Romania and the Republic of Moldova. These special relations go beyond political and diplomatic commitments, talks... (...) For a long time, for both the people on the right and of the left banks of the Prut River, pieces of history have been presented truncated, falsely or simply they were being hidden. I believe it is high time we look with responsibility to everything has happened then and try to dissipate these dilemmas that characterise us sometimes at the level of our identity, in connection with who we are," the Romanian ambassador stressed.Daniel Ionita brought to mind the projects Romania is carrying out in the Republic of Moldova for this country's citizens' welfare, regardless of their political preferences.