Romania2019.eu/ Dancila: It is high time for political decision to be one bringing Romania to Schengen

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday reiterated that Romania had met ever since 2011 the technical criteria for joining Schengen and underscored it was high time for the political decision to be one bringing Romania to the free movement space.

"Ever since 2011 Romania has met all technical criteria to join Schengen. A thing, whatsoever, stated by the European Commission. Unfortunately, the decision is political. Romania has met all its objectives as if it were a Schengen area member. I believe it is high time for the political decision to be one bringing Romania to Schengen. I am confident and I count in this respect on the statements of European Commission President Jean-Clause Juncker, who said that Romania must join Schengen this year, and the same statement was made by European Parliament President Antonio Tajani. I hope we find the political decision, because if we speak of unity and cohesion this must also be reflected in Schengen," Viorica Dancila pointed out in Brussels, at the plenary session of the European Committee of Regions, asked by a representative of the locally elected from Romania if in the period when Romania is holding the semestral rotating presidency of the EU Council the Schengen accession matter will also be pushed forward.