Romania2019.eu/PNL's Blaga: We fight opposition too in this campaign, must prove we are largest party

The National Liberal Party (PNL) is in electoral competition with the parties in the opposition, too, it has no friends and must prove it is the largest political party in Romania, the Liberals' fourth-position candidate to the European Parliament election Vasile Blaga, at a Tuesday's electoral meeting in northeastern Suceava County, attended by thousands of people.

"In these elections we are in electoral competition with the opposition, as well. We have no friends in this electoral campaign. We are at loggerheads with them all, because a party has one only dowry: the number of votes. It has nothing else, hence we will count our chickens only after the election. Some with the sack, some with the handkerchief, each with what they have," Blaga asserted.Vasile Blaga added that the PNL must prove in these elections that it is the largest party in Romania and after that they will talk about alliances."Then we can certainly talk about alliances, other things, too, but until then we must demonstrate that we are the largest political party not from the right wing, but from Romania, I trust it will be. God help us!'' Blaga told the participants in the electoral meeting.