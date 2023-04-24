Romanian Black Sea fishermen asking for business decline compensations due to war in Ukraine.

Romania's Black Sea fishermen are dissatisfied because the Romanian government does not grant them compensations as they can no longer carry out their activity due to the sea mines that were laid after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, told Agerpres.

The Federation of Black Sea Fishermen's Organisations (FOPMN) says that the Romanian fish farming legislation is not harmonised with the European one and asks the Chamber of Deputies to debate a legislative proposal amending the fisheries law adopted by the Senate at the end of 2022.

FOPMN Chairman Laurentiu Mirea told AGERPRES that the war started by Russia more than a year ago in Ukraine has affected the activity of fishermen in the Black Sea.

"Because of the mines in the sea, you can no longer fish at night. Moreover, because of the military exercises at the Corbu range, where rockets and coastal cannons are fired, you can no longer reach the fishing area. Fishermen should qualify for payroll tax cuts as granted to IT staff," said Mirea.

In his opinion, aid is all the more necessary as fish farming is an increasingly less attractive field for young people.

Mirea said that the Romanian Black Sea fishing fleet is made up of about 1,000 fishermen, including 500 divers. They operate 28 bottom trawls and 158 fishing boats.

"Today in Constanta County, at the Black Sea and the Danube Delta, there is no specialised fishing infrastructure, ports or shelters that have specific facilities for mooring, landing, storage and sale of fish products or the provision of minimum conditions, water, electricity, fuel and ice. Fishing boats can be found in the commercial ports of Midia, Constanta and Mangalia, moored in commercial berths, and the lotca-type boats, on undeveloped beaches," according to Mirea.