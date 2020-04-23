Romanian company to start producing disposable medical protective coveralls

A Romanian company producing personal protective equipment, Matei Conf Grup, will start to produce disposable medical protective coveralls, reads a press release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES

The company is launching the production of medical coveralls after receiving the first tranche of 50,000 metres of raw material, of a total of 300,000 metres ordered, said Matei Conf Grup.The coverall pattern to be produced by Matei Conf Grup has been approved by the CBRN Defence and Ecology Scientific Research Centre, and it was further submitted for approval to the CentexBel from Belgium, with the answer to arrive soon, said the same source.The production capacity of the company may reach up to 7,500 coveralls a day, according to the company.The company has produced special protective equipment made of textiles for 17 years, with its clients being, among others, OMV Petrom, Lukoil, Apa Nova, Enel, Electrica, the Romanian Army.