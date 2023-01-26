Romanian Embassy in Washington attracts almost 500,000 dollars worth of private funds for promoting Romania

The Embassy of Romania in Washington announces, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, that last year it attracted private funds of almost half a million US dollars for the promotion of our country in the USA.

Thus, for the organization of the events dedicated to marking the 25th anniversary of the launch of the Romania - USA Strategic Partnership, as well as for the promotion of Romanian interests, in addition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) allocations from public funds, the embassy attracted private funds worth almost half a million US dollars, namely 481,000 dollars, states the cited source.

The diplomatic mission also announces the organization, in 2023, of a series of far-reaching public diplomacy events, part of the program titled "Romania - U.S.: A partnership for the future. We celebrate Romanian talent". The program will be organized to last year's model, and to achieve its objectives, the embassy already has the support of some Romanian companies.

"We will continue to invest in the promotion of a rich agenda that supports the Strategic Partnership with the USA. We are making this effort to raise awareness as to Romania's security needs, as well as to present Romanian investment opportunities to American partners. We also want our American friends to know as many things as possible about Romania and its cultural wealth. In all this endeavor, we have the support of some Romanian companies, which thus prove that they understand the need for investments in public diplomacy and are involved in promoting Romania's image in the USA," emphasized Andrei Muraru, the Romanian ambassador to the United States.

The events agenda of the Romanian Embassy for this year "will reflect the diversity of the dimensions of the Strategic Partnership, continuing to develop and capitalize on the significant opportunities and potential of the bilateral relationship," the press release further states.AGERPRES