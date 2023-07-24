Romanian firefighters reach heavily fire affected area on island of Rhodes

The Romanian firefighters who are part of the national firefighting module deployed in Greece reached, on Monday morning, the island of Rhodes, heavily affected by fires, informs the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU).

According to the source, the Romanian module, made up of 52 military, is heading to the military base, where they will be accommodated and where they will supply water to the special vehicles that will operate in the fire affected areas.

"Under the direct coordination of the Greek liaison officer, the Romanian firefighters will begin the mission to limit the spread of fires in the affected areas of Rhodes, together with the Greek and Slovak firefighters," mentions IGSU.

AGERPRES