Romanian Foreign Minister reassures Moldovan counterpart of Romania's firm support for R. Moldova

Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday had a telephone conversation with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova Nicolae Popescu and in this context he reiterated Romania's "full and firm support" for the neighbour country.

"Discussed today over the phone with my colleague and friend Nicolae Popescu on the security situation in Urkaine and the impact on the Republic of Moldova. Reconfirmed Romania's full & firm support for the Republic of Moldova, as well as for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, in the current difficult regional context," the Romanian Foreign Minister wrote on Twitter.

Russia launched early Thursday morning a wide - land, air and naval - invasion against Ukraine, the biggest attack of a state against another state in Europe after the Second World War, Agerpres.ro informs.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the cessation of the diplomatic relations with Russia.