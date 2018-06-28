Romanian Gendarmerie head Cucos attends UN Chiefs of Police Summit 2018

Head of the Romanian Gendarmerie Sebastian Cucos, participated in the UN Chiefs of Police Summit 2018 (UNCOPS II), in New York, June 20 and 21 June that discussed reasserting the central role that the UN Police plays in international peacekeeping.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Gendarmerie, also discussed at the summit were generating police capabilities to help improve UN missions in the current global context in which the lives and security of citizens are threatened by the presence of increasingly more violent conflicts and security challenges worldwide.Thus, the statement says, the role of the personnel deployed in UN peacekeeping missions has proven to be increasingly important in supporting national, regional and international efforts to fight against crime, as well as to respect human rights and the existence of the rule of law in areas ravaged by conflicts.In his speech to an interactive dialogue session, Cucos mentioned the results of the personnel deployed abroad, highlighting the tradition of successful gendarmes' participation in UN-mandated international missions, starting with the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).Besides the activities of the Summit, on 22 June, the Romanian delegation attended a meeting with Ambassador Ion Jinga, the permanent representative of Romania to the UN, on issues related to the participation of the Romanian Interior Ministry in UN peacekeeping operations.The Romanian Gendarmerie made its first deployment of personnel for an international mission in 2002 to Kosovo.Since then, the ministry has continued to participate in missions under the UN aegis in countries such as Mali, Congo, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and Haiti. AGERPRES