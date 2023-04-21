Romanian Kriszta Incze wins bronze medal at Zagreb European Wrestling Championships

The Romanian athlete Kriszta Tunde Incze won the bronze medal in cat. 65 kg, on Friday evening, at the European Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, after defeating the Turkish Busra Efe in the decisive match.

On Thursday, Incze had defeated the Croatian Iva Geric in the quarters, and in the semifinals she lost to the Bulgarian Mimi Hristova. She thus won her third consecutive bronze medal at the European Championships, her track record being completed by a silver one (2019), told Agerpres.

So far, Romania has won three medals at the European Championships: Andreea Beatrice Ana won the gold medal in cat. 55 kg, Catalina Axente won the bronze medal in cat. 76 kg, and Kriszta Tunde Incze won the bronze medal in cat. 65 kg.

At the 2022 edition, in Budapest, Romania had a record of four medals, one gold, won by Andreea Ana (cat. 55 kg), one silver, by Nicu Ojog (cat. 97 kg, Greco-Roman) , and two bronze, Alina Vuc (cat. 55 kg) and Kriszta Incze (cat. 65 kg).