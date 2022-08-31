Romanian Language Day celebrated Friday through Eminescu-Caragiale tribute at Dinu Lipatti House of Arts

The fifth edition of the "Romanian Language Day. Tribute to Eminescu-Caragiale" event will take place on Friday, at 19:00, in the Music Salon of the Lipatti House, a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES, reads.

On Friday, at 19:00, the public is invited to follow the actress Daniela Nane who, accompanied on piano by Ioana Maria Lupascu, will recite the poem based on the fairy tale "Calin Nebunul si mitul Zburatorul". The poetry and music recital will be followed by the screening of the film "D-ale Carnavalului", based on the homonymous play written by I. L. Caragiale, directed by Gheorghe Naghi and Aurel Miheles in 1959.

The concept of the "Romanian Language Day" event at the Dinu Lipatti House of Arts, the fifth edition belongs to the pianist and director Alice Barb, the founding director of the Dinu Lipatti House of Arts.

Tickets can be purchased online on www.iabilet.ro and in the iabilet.ro/retea network. The access of the persons with disabilities and their attendants is free of charge with a reservation in advance to the telephone number 0314252563.

AGERPRES