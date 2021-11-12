Romanian Orthodox Bishop of Canada meets Catholic Bishop of Saint-Jean-Longueuil

HE Ioan Casian, the Romanian Orthodox Bishop of Canada, had an inter-Christian meeting of proximity with Claude Hamelin, Roman-Catholic Bishop of Saint-Jean-Longueuil.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the nearby Roman Catholic diocese. The Canadian hierarch expressed his joy for the participation of HG Bishop Ioan Casian in his enthronement service on January 10, 2020.

Each of the two hierarchs shared details and impressions about their journey in the Church over time.

The current societal and church situation and contemporary missionary priorities were also discussed.

At the beginning of the synodal consultation period in the Roman Catholic Church, Bishop Hamelin expressed his desire to create an inter-Christian consultative commission with several representatives of the two sides that could share the concerns of each party and the ways proposed to address the various contemporary challenges.

Bishop Ioan Casian offered the Roman Catholic hierarch two volumes – one about the moment of his enthronement and another about Romania and its monasteries. Bishop Hamelin offered the Romanian hierarch of Canada several books on theology and spirituality.