 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romanian Orthodox Bishop of Canada meets Catholic Bishop of Saint-Jean-Longueuil

Basilica.ro
Episcopul Ioan Casian

HE Ioan Casian, the Romanian Orthodox Bishop of Canada, had an inter-Christian meeting of proximity with Claude Hamelin, Roman-Catholic Bishop of Saint-Jean-Longueuil.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the nearby Roman Catholic diocese. The Canadian hierarch expressed his joy for the participation of HG Bishop Ioan Casian in his enthronement service on January 10, 2020.

Each of the two hierarchs shared details and impressions about their journey in the Church over time.

The current societal and church situation and contemporary missionary priorities were also discussed.

At the beginning of the synodal consultation period in the Roman Catholic Church, Bishop Hamelin expressed his desire to create an inter-Christian consultative commission with several representatives of the two sides that could share the concerns of each party and the ways proposed to address the various contemporary challenges.

Bishop Ioan Casian offered the Roman Catholic hierarch two volumes – one about the moment of his enthronement and another about Romania and its monasteries. Bishop Hamelin offered the Romanian hierarch of Canada several books on theology and spirituality.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.