Romanian PM emphasizes in Washington the role of U.S. Congress in strengthening bilateral strategic partnership

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu continued on Tuesday his working visit to the United States of America with a meeting with the representatives of the leadership of the House of Representatives' Armed Forces Committee, Chairman Mike Rogers and Ranking Member Adam Smith, thanking them on the occasion for the excellent bilateral political dialogue, as well as for the contribution of the U.S. Congress to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The prime minister also emphasized the importance of developing and deepening this partnership on all its cooperation dimensions, especially in the fields of defense, security, energy, trade and investments, the government said in a release.

"The head of the Romanian government discussed with the representatives of the leadership of the House Armed Services Committee about the situation in Eastern Europe, respectively the security developments in the Black Sea region, but also in the Middle East. The dialogue also covered Romania's support for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, strengthening NATO's position in the Black Sea region, the need to support the boost of the U.S. military presence in Romania, as well as bilateral opportunities in the field of defense," the release states.

At the same time, Ciolacu pointed out that the strategic partnership with the U.S. is and will remain one of the pillars of Romania's foreign and security policy.

"Our country remains a source of stability in the Black Sea region and will continue to contribute to the consolidation and defense of the rules-based international order," the prime minister said.

During the discussions with the American congressmen, the prime minister voiced appreciation for the security assistance approved by the U.S. Congress for Romania, highlighting the scaling up of the dialogue and bilateral coordination for the implementation of the U.S. Strategy for security in the Black Sea region.

As regards cooperation with allies and partners in the Black Sea region, the head of the Executive referenced the visit of the Romanian government's delegation to Kyiv for the first joint meeting of the Romanian and Ukrainian Cabinets.

Also, the prime minister highlighted the importance of the decisions adopted at the NATO Summit in Vilnius for the security and stability of the eastern flank of the Alliance.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu also had a meeting with Lockheed Martin representatives, stressing on the occasion the importance of cooperation with American companies for the assessment and development of the capabilities of the national defense industry, the release concludes.