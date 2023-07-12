Romanian students win six medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad in Japan

Romania's team ranked first among European countries and fourth in the ranking by nation, winning six medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad in Chiba, Japan.

"Five gold medals, one silver medal and a total of 208 points put Romania in the best position in the last 24 years, being surpassed only by China, the United States of America and Korea," informs the Ministry of Education.

Gold medals went to students David-Andrei Anghel, Andrei Moldovan, Robert Dragomirescu, Pavel Ciurea, all from the International Computer High School of Bucharest and Andrei Chirita from the Tudor Vianu National High School of Computer Science in Bucharest.

The silver medal was won by Radu Lecoiu from the Liceul Internaţional de Informatică in Bucharest.

The Romanian delegation was coordinated by Prof. Dr. Catalin-Liviu Gherghe, from the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science of the University of Bucharest, and accompanied by senior lecturer Mihai Chis, from the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science at the West University of Timisoara, Lucian Turea, Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science of the University of Bucharest, and Ana Naghi, observer from the Ministry of Education. AGERPRES