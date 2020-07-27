Romanian workers at farm in Germany, quarantined over COVID-19

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that a farm in the Dingolfing-Landau region, where about 480 people work, mostly Romanian citizens, was placed in quarantine by the German local authorities after several workers tested positive for SARS-COV-2.

"In the context of the information in the German press about labourers working at a farm in the Dingolfing-Landau region having tested positive, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Consulate General of Romania in Munich has taken ex-officio action and has taken steps, as a matter of urgency, with the local authorities and the representatives of the farm to obtain further information on the citizenship, the identity and health status of the affected persons. According to the preliminary information provided to the representatives of the consular office by the representatives of the farm, the local authorities have ordered the testing of the entire collective and the placing of the farm in quarantine. Also, according to the same information, about 480 people work on the farm in question, the majority being Romanian citizens," is stated in a statement sent by the Romanian MAE on Sunday evening.

The MAE states that, until now, the local authorities have not communicated the results of the tests to the Consular Office, and at the level of the Consulate General no requests for consular assistance from any Romanian citizen in connection with this situation have been received.

At the same time, the MAE mentions that the consulate's representatives have asked the employer company to make available to Romanian citizens the contact details of the Consular Office.

The Consulate General of Romania in Munich continues the dialogue with the German authorities and the representatives of the farm and is prepared to provide consular assistance, according to the legal competence and with strict compliance with the measures adopted by the local authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release says.

The MAE reminds Romanian citizens in the area that they can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Consulate General of Romania in Munich: 0049 089 553307 and 0049 089 98106143, calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center of Romanian Citizens in the Foreign Nationals (CCSCRS) and taken over by Call Center operators in emergency mode or at the consulate's emergency telephone number: 0049 1602087789.