AgriMin Oros: Romanians are starting to eat more beef and mutton

The consumption behaviour of Romanians has changed lately, and they are starting eating more beef and mutton, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

"The consumption of Romanian beef is encouraged by organising events such as the Romanian Beef Master, which took place on August 4, 2021, at Selimbar, Sibiu County. There, the best team of Romanian beef chefs was designated. Competitors cooked exclusively using products from Romania, using spices, vegetables and beef from local producers. This was the cooks' way of encouraging as many people as possible to come to the aid of Romanian farmers by purchasing products locally. I told the participants that lately the consumption behaviour of Romanians has changed and they are starting eating more beef and mutton. I encourage such events that combine culinary education with the promotion of Romanian products," said Oros.

Oros participated on Wednesday, at the invitation of the Euro East Alternative Cultural Association, in the first edition of the Romanian Beef Master by Radu Zarnescu event, a competition that established the title of the best team of Romanian beef chefs, Agerpres informs.

The winners were the team made up by Adrian Sipoteanu, Ioan David and Gigi Fedeles.