 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

AgriMin Oros: Romanians are starting to eat more beef and mutton

Agrointel
Adrian Oros

The consumption behaviour of Romanians has changed lately, and they are starting eating more beef and mutton, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

"The consumption of Romanian beef is encouraged by organising events such as the Romanian Beef Master, which took place on August 4, 2021, at Selimbar, Sibiu County. There, the best team of Romanian beef chefs was designated. Competitors cooked exclusively using products from Romania, using spices, vegetables and beef from local producers. This was the cooks' way of encouraging as many people as possible to come to the aid of Romanian farmers by purchasing products locally. I told the participants that lately the consumption behaviour of Romanians has changed and they are starting eating more beef and mutton. I encourage such events that combine culinary education with the promotion of Romanian products," said Oros.

Oros participated on Wednesday, at the invitation of the Euro East Alternative Cultural Association, in the first edition of the Romanian Beef Master by Radu Zarnescu event, a competition that established the title of the best team of Romanian beef chefs, Agerpres informs.

The winners were the team made up by Adrian Sipoteanu, Ioan David and Gigi Fedeles.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.