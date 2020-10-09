Romania's ambassador to Belarus recalled for consultations

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu announced on Friday on Twitter that Romania's ambassador to Belarus, Viorel Mosanu, was recalled for consultations as a sign of solidarity with Lithuania and Poland, emphasizing that the "pressure" of the regime in Minsk on certain EU member states does not help dialogue, according to Agerpres.

"We decided to recall our ambassador in Belarus for consultations in solidarity with Lithuania and Poland. Belarus needs to understand that using diplomatic pressure on EU Member States will not help dialogue and will not bring positive results," the Romanian top diplomat tweeted.One month ago, Viorel Mosanu was one of the EU ambassadors to visit Nobel-prize winning author and opponent of the Lukashenko regime Svetlana Alexievich at her home.