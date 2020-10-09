 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's ambassador to Belarus recalled for consultations

Bogdan Aurescu

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu announced on Friday on Twitter that Romania's ambassador to Belarus, Viorel Mosanu, was recalled for consultations as a sign of solidarity with Lithuania and Poland, emphasizing that the "pressure" of the regime in Minsk on certain EU member states does not help dialogue, according to Agerpres.

"We decided to recall our ambassador in Belarus for consultations in solidarity with Lithuania and Poland. Belarus needs to understand that using diplomatic pressure on EU Member States will not help dialogue and will not bring positive results," the Romanian top diplomat tweeted.

One month ago, Viorel Mosanu was one of the EU ambassadors to visit Nobel-prize winning author and opponent of the Lukashenko regime Svetlana Alexievich at her home.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.