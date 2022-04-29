 
     
Romania's Bara advances to W100 Charleston tournament singles QFs

Irina Bara

Romanian tennis player Irina Bara on Thursday advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's singles event at the 100,000-USD W100 Charleston ITF tournament in Charleston, US, after defeating American Emma Navarro 6-2 6-1, Agerpres reports.

Top seed Bara, 27, world number 105, prevailed in an hour and 12 minutes over Navarro, 20, world number 226, who in the first round had defeated Romanian Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik.

In the quarter-finals, Bara will meet the winner between American player Caroline Dolehide and fifth-seeded Xiyu Wang of China.

Bara played the quarter-finals of the doubles event on Thursday along with Ignatik, but the two Romanians were defeated by N.1 Katarzyna Kawa (Poland) / Aldila Sutjiadi (Indonesia), 3-6 6-3 10-8.

