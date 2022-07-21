 
     
Romania's Bara, Niculescu advance to Hamburg European Open doubles semis

Irina Bara

Romanian duo Irina Bara/Monica Niculescu on Wednesday progressed to the semi-finals of the women's doubles event at the 203,024-euro Hamburg European Open WTA 250 tennis tournament in Hamburg, Germany, after defeating Misaki Doi (Japan) / Rebecca Peterson (Sweden) 6-3 3-6 10-4.

The top seed pairing prevailed in an hour and 20 minutes.

For their performance so far, Irina Bara and Monica Niculescu have won 3,185 euros and 110 WTA doubles points. In the semis, they will face N.3 pairing Miyu Kato (Japan) / Aldila Sutjiadi (Indonesia).

AGERPRES

