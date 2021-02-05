Romania's Cirstea advances to Grampians Trophy singles quarter-finals

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea advanced to the singles quarterfinals of the 235,820-USD Grampians Trophy WTA 500 tournament after defeating Swiss Belinda Bencic, second seed, 7-5 6-2 in Melbourne on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

Thirty-year-old Cirstea, world number 72, prevailed in an hour and 22 minutes, at the end of a match she led.

Cirstea finished with 3 aces and 2 double faults, and Bencic, 23, world number 12, had one ace and 7 double faults. The Romanian was better in the first service, with the percentage in the second being similar, and she also better used the break balls.

For her performance so far, Cirstea won 8,770 US dollars and 100 WTA singles points.

In the quarter-finals, the Romanian will play American Ann Li, 20, world number 99, who beat Russian Veronika Kudermetova 7-5 6-3.