Romania's consul to Chernivtsi: Russia's aggression is not just against Ukraine but against democratic values

The war started on February 24, 2022, against Ukraine is not only an aggression against this state, but also an aggression against democratic values, the general consul of Romania in Cernauti, Irina-Loredana Stanculescu, stated on Wednesday, on the occasion of her participation in the events dedicated to Romania's National Day.

According to the same source, Romania will continue to provide multilateral support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, showing, at the same time, that our country is ready and interested in participating substantially in the post-conflict reconstruction process of Ukraine.

"Ukraine, Romania's biggest neighbour, is now going through difficult times. The illegal, unjustified and unprovoked aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine determined a firm and multidimensional response from Romania in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian citizens, including efforts of a political nature - diplomatic, economic, financial, humanitarian. This aggression is not only against Ukraine, but against the democratic values and the fundamental pillars of the Euro-Atlantic security architecture. We want to emphasize that Romania will continue to provide multilateral support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Romania is ready and interested in participating substantially in the process of post-conflict reconstruction of Ukraine, according to the parameters and priorities defined by the Ukrainian authorities," said the Romanian consul in Chernivtsi.

The Romanian diplomat emphasized, at the same time, that "Romania has a definite respect and support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and for Ukraine's desire to be part of the great united European family."

On the other hand, Irina-Loredana Stanculescu also referred to the Romanian minority in Ukraine, showing that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs "has as priority objectives the protection of the rights and interests of the Romanian citizens in the country and abroad."

"Our diplomatic role was and continues to be that of building bridges between our states and peoples. However, these can only last through permanent collaboration and mutual respect. Today's Romania is aware of the role of minorities of the common cultural heritage, which defines contemporary society, European values, peace and stability. I am referring here both to the Ukrainian minority in Romania, and to the Romanian community in the Chernivtsi region. We would like to emphasize the fact that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs's priority objectives, both within the bilateral and multilateral relations, as well as in terms of consular activity, are to protect the rights and interests of Romanian citizens in the country and abroad, in order to ensure their security and a better future, in a world of solidarity," added the Romanian consul.

The event dedicated to Romania's National Day was also attended by the head of the Chernivtsi State Military Administration, Ruslan Zaparaniuk, representatives of the local public administration from Cernauti. the mayors of the Romanian communities in Ukraine and numerous cultural figures from Romania and Ukraine.